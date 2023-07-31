The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has authorized a public hearing to consider approving the final design of the Minnieville Road-Prince William Parkway interchange project.
The undertaking will include building a bridge taking Minnieville Road over the Prince William Parkway to improve capacity at the intersection with heavy through traffic and turn movements, according to county documents.
It will also accommodate future traffic that could come with the Quartz District, a proposed multi-use, walkable neighborhood development with a commercial center and surrounding residential properties planned to be located on a 145-acre site in the northwest quadrant of the intersection.
The total project cost is $70 million, with $60 million in debt funding approved by voters in a 2019 referendum. County staff is working to secure outside funding to reduce the amount of county-issued debt funding needed for the project, according to a news release.
The program was favored by the board's five Democrats, including at-large Chair Ann Wheeler, Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry, Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye, Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey and Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin, along with two Republicans, Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega and Gainesville Supervisor Bob Weir.
Republican Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson was absent from the vote and late to the July 25 meeting, noting she was suffering emotional hardship following the death of her dog.
If the project is approved following a public hearing, through traffic on Prince William Parkway will travel underneath a proposed bridge for Minnieville Road and will continue without a traffic signal.
Traffic from Prince William Parkway intended for Minnieville Road will be able to use a ramp to access Minnieville Road through an intersection. Traffic on Minnieville Road will be able to continue through an intersection and bridge over the parkway. And traffic from Minnieville Road intended for the Prince William Parkway will be able to turn at the intersection and use a ramp to access the parkway.
The project is funded in part by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, which has authorized $10 million for design work at the intersection. Additional funding will come from proffers offered by Buchanan Partners, the developer of the Quartz District.
To fulfill the board-approved proffer agreement, the developer has started the design of the interchange. Once the developer has completed its part of the design, the Prince William County Department of Transportation will take over to complete the design work. The county will be responsible for rights-of-way acquisition and project construction for the project.
(1) comment
"Republican Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson was absent from the vote and late to the July 25 meeting, noting she was suffering emotional hardship following the death of her dog."
Perhaps she should not seek to be Chair-at-Large. Her stress will only get worse.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.