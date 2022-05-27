The Prince William County Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve a request for up to 222 single-family homes north of Haymarket.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent for the Tuesday vote.
Haymarket Residential LLC wanted to rezone 70.6 acres off Lightner Road from agricultural to planned mixed-residential development for the project.
“I think that, on balance, this is going to be a benefit to Gainesville,” said Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville
Haymarket Residential is registered to Peterson Cos., a Fairfax-based real estate developer. The application is finally considered after being submitted in 2016.
The property, which covers 14 parcels across the street from Mountain View Elementary School, is near the intersection of Lightner Road and U.S. 15, or James Madison Highway.
The proposal was initially for 237 single-family homes. However, in recommending approval, the Planning Commission removed 15 lots to increase open space, reducing the number to 222.
The detached homes would be on lots of at least 7,000 square feet. The proposal includes corner parks, sidewalks, trails and a greenway.
