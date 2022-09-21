A cornerstone of the redevelopment of Woodbridge has received the greenlight.
At its meeting last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve two rezoning requests on 19.25 acres for the North Woodbridge Town Center.
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, was absent from the meeting.
The IDI Group Cos. and Boosalis Properties are partnering for the estimated $380 million town center, which would sit at the corner of U.S. 1 and Occoquan Road and feature more than 900 housing units and 130,000 square feet of dining and stores.
The requests were to change the zoning of the property, which encompasses the vacant Cowles Ford auto dealership, from business to planned mixed district.
The project includes three full commercial buildings and three with a mix of residential and commercial.
The mixed-use buildings will include a total of 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including an outdoor pool, fitness center and club lounge. They will also include parking garages.
Sherman Patrick Jr., director of zoning and entitlements for Compton & Duling, the law firm representing the developers, said 78 units will be designated for affordable housing.
The developer is proposing to add two northbound left turn lanes from Horner Road to Gordon Boulevard and a right-turn entrance lane off U.S. 1.
The companies also plan to contribute $4.73 million to construct a pedestrian bridge across U.S. 1.
The developer estimates the project will generate $26.8 million in annual tax revenue and support 307 full-time jobs with an annual payroll of $13 million.
The project is expected to be constructed in phases over the next five to 10 years.
The redevelopment proposal is among several filed last year in north Woodbridge as officials simultaneously focus on improving transportation in the area.
“This is going to be the capstone of the Woodbridge District,” said Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge. “This is going to be important in revitalizing the entire corridor.”
Across U.S. 1, The Caruthers Cos. is seeking to amend conditions of a previous rezoning on 170 undeveloped acres to bring more housing to Belmont Bay.
Farther down U.S. 1, a Maryland developer has proposed a redevelopment of the defunct Jefferson Plaza Shopping Center for 240 affordable multifamily units. Stanley Martin Homes is also proposing 48 two-bedroom apartments and condominiums in a wooded area off Marys Way.
Planners have also received applications for several small businesses and restaurants in the area.
“This is a great project,” said Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville. “This is exactly what smart growth looks like.”
Several people spoke in favor of the project during a public hearing prior to the vote.
“This is a great redevelopment opportunity,” said Jack Kooyoomjian, president of the Lake Ridge-Occoquan-Coles Civic Association. “We’ve got a lot going on here that we are really excited about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.