Democrats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday voted to request a study of water quality in the Occoquan watershed.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, initially offered a resolution to conduct the study before any votes were conducted on the ongoing Comprehensive Plan update, the review of the Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district and the PW Digital Gateway proposed for Pageland Lane.
Lawson’s resolution requested the study from the Northern Virginia Regional Commission for simulations to assess potential changes in nutrient and sediment loads associated with development from the Comprehensive Plan, PW Digital Gateway and Data Center Opportunity Zone.
“It is clear that the experts need to run a model before we make these massive land-use policy decisions,” she said. “These are three cases that are of great magnitude for the future of our county.”
Democrats were concerned that the study would take a year or more and delay the ongoing planning processes.
Lawson could not get a second to her motion. Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, offered a motion to approve the amendment without the language requiring the study to be complete before any votes.
After Angry’s motion received a second, Lawson left the meeting. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, cannot vote on any item regarding the Digital Gateway because he is part of the application, and Supervisor Yesli Vega had already left the meeting.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said that even though the study wouldn’t occur before the other items came up for votes, it would be used to inform future land-use decisions.
“That still gives county staff the tools they need to react properly,” he said.
