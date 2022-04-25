The Supreme Court has ruled that a controversial new admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology can stand for now.
Earlier this year, a federal judge found the Fairfax County magnet school illegally discriminated against Asian Americans after the school board voted Dec. 17 to overhaul the admissions process.
The high court did not explain its order Monday allowing the school to continue using its admissions policy while the Fairfax County School Board appeals the lower court ruling, the Associated Press reported.
Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas said they would have granted the request from the parents’ group, Coalition for TJ, to suspend the admissions policy, the AP reported.
Thomas Jefferson, or TJ, is available to students across Northern Virginia who meet certain admissions criteria.
The February ruling from U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton "found that impermissible 'racial balancing' was at the core of the plan to overhaul admissions to the elite school.
"In 2020, the Fairfax County School Board significantly revamped the admissions process at the school," the AP wrote. "A standardized test that had been a linchpin of the admissions process was scrapped in favor of a system that set aside equal numbers of TJ slots at each of the county’s middle schools, among other changes."
The Coalition for TJ said in a statement that they were hopeful "we would win this battle to vacate the stay in the highest court of the land, but our struggle for justice is not over. We are not at all dissuaded.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.