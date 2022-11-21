The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a discrimination lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools.
The case stems from a complaint by a former Oakton High School student who said she was sexually assaulted by another male student while on a band trip in 2017.
In the suit, the plaintiff, who goes by Jane Doe to protect her identity, said the school system did not take action to ensure her safety, provide necessary medical attention or counseling or even respond to the reported sexual assault.
In 2019, a federal court trial found that Doe had been assaulted but ruled in the school system's favor, saying it was not liable for the assault. Doe requested a new trial arguing that the evidence did not support that verdict. Her request was rejected, but the Fourth Circuit overturned the decision and requested a new trial.
Following the Fourth Circuit's overturning of the decision, the school system asked the Supreme Court to step in and review the case in hopes that it could restore "nationwide uniformity" on the issue. The school system pointed to a previous ruling by the high court as the basis for its request.
"In Davis v. Monroe County Board of Education, this court held that a funding recipient may be liable for its response to such allegations only where it 'subjects its students to harassment' and is 'deliberately indifferent to sexual harassment, of which [the recipient] has actual knowledge,'" it said.
In a statement to InsideNoVa, the school system said the high court's decision leaves important legal questions unsettled.
"Courts across the country disagree as to whether schools can be sued in private lawsuits for money damages under Title IX when it is undisputed that their actions have not led to any harassment."
The school system said it asked the high court to resolve these uncertainties because "Congress never intended for schools to be privately sued for money damages when everyone agrees the harassment could not be foreseen and did not occur once the school became involved."
In a release, Public Justice staff attorney Alexandra Brodsky said Doe and her counsel are relieved that the Supreme Court declined the school system's request.
"The Fourth Circuit got it right: there is no question Fairfax received multiple reports about her sexual assault, and a jury could find Fairfax's response was clearly unreasonable," Brodsky said. She added that Doe is ready for her new trial and is confident she will prevail. Meantime, the Fairfax County school system is saying something similar.
"Because the court of appeals reversed, the Supreme Court's decision today means the case will return to the trial court. If the case is retried, FCPS expects to again show that its staff went to extraordinary lengths to provide support to the plaintiff after the incident," the school system said in its statement to InsideNoVa.
The high court's decision may not come as a surprise. In October, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief siding with the Fourth Circuit's ruling.
"This court's precedents confirm that a school may be liable under Title IX for educational harms inflicted on a student by the school's deliberate indifference to sexual harassment even when those harms do not include additional harassment," Prelogar wrote.
