northern lights peter forister.jpg

Northern Lights over Shenandoah Valley on March 23, 2023. Photo by Peter Forister. See more photos on his Twitter page and his photo site at forecaster25.darkroom.com.

 By Peter Forister

An unexpected and severe geomagnetic storm brought a rare appearance of the Northern Lights to Virginia late Thursday night.

According to EarthSky.org, people reported seeing the aurora as far south as Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona and Virginia. The surprise storm disturbed the Earth’s magnetic field for more than 21 continuous hours, peaking after midnight.

Peter Forister, a geographer, storm chaser and nature photographer in Charlottesville, caught some incredible photos of the aurora over the Shenandoah Valley.

The geomagnetic storm remains active "but the terrestrial weather and the D.C. area’s more southerly location isn’t very promising for clear skies," according to WTOP News.

