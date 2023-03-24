An unexpected and severe geomagnetic storm brought a rare appearance of the Northern Lights to Virginia late Thursday night.
According to EarthSky.org, people reported seeing the aurora as far south as Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona and Virginia. The surprise storm disturbed the Earth’s magnetic field for more than 21 continuous hours, peaking after midnight.
Last night was the first recorded severe geomagnetic storm since September 2017, creating an incredible aurora show in the continental U.S.— Space Weather Watch (@spacewxwatch) March 24, 2023
Aurora was seen down to Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, central Colorado, parts of Utah, and Maryland. https://t.co/VyJYzBihum
Peter Forister, a geographer, storm chaser and nature photographer in Charlottesville, caught some incredible photos of the aurora over the Shenandoah Valley.
Northern lights over Virginia's Shenandoah Valley last night. Towering pillars and vivid colors were visible for a few unforgettable moments.— Peter Forister ❄️💨❄️ (@forecaster25) March 24, 2023
📍 Big Meadows, @ShenandoahNPS, Virginia, USA pic.twitter.com/4ZNv7qbxUk
The geomagnetic storm remains active "but the terrestrial weather and the D.C. area’s more southerly location isn’t very promising for clear skies," according to WTOP News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.