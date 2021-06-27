Family and co-workers of Army Col. Edward McDaniel Jr. gathered at Fort Belvoir Chapel last week to pay respects and honor his service after he and his wife, Brenda, were shot and killed in the front yard of their Springfield home on May 26.
Col. McDaniel, 55, had been an internal medicine doctor at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and served seven years as the hospital’s director of executive medicine, providing acute and preventive care for members of the executive branch, Congress and the Supreme Court, along with generals, admirals and their families. His wife was a retired Army colonel who had devoted her career to nursing.
During the memorial, Lt. Col. Kaitlin Perkins, battalion commander of the hospital’s Troop Command, said Col. McDaniel was focused on the lives of his patients and his team.
“He would beam with joy when team members were recognized,” she said, adding that he was always thinking of others.
Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, surgeon general of the Army and commander of U.S. Army Medical Command, said he was speaking as Col. McDaniel’s friend, fraternity brother and personal physician. He said Col. McDaniel had a huge impact on everyone he met, and, wiping away tears, said one of the hardest things to handle is the loss of a soldier.
“Any loss is a frozen moment, a thing that stops you in your tracks. The loss of Ed and Brenda is something that is surreal. You can’t believe it. It’s unbelievable this is happening,” Dingle said. “We’re helpless, and it hurts because they’re not here. That’s what happens when people like Ed and Brenda are plucked from the garden of this world.”
Dingle noted that Col. McDaniel had served “upwards of 1,000 generals and admirals … including three surgeon generals,” and was engaged and curious about the lives around him. “He knew so much about the personal lives of so many people in the hospital – you can’t teach that.”
Speaking for the hospital enlistees, Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace Shrudrowitz recounted her first meeting with Col. McDaniel when she arrived at the hospital as a recruit. Having never spoken with a senior officer, she was very nervous.
“When I entered his office, I was greeted with a big smile,” Shrudrowitz said. “He wanted to know what made me get up in the morning; he wanted to know my goals. He was my first real-life teacher. He truly was a remarkable and humble man.”
Fairfax County police have charged two Maryland men with two counts each of second-degree murder in the case. They are being held without bond.
Meanwhile, the hospital staff must continue with their work, and Dingle said he recalls how he and Col. McDaniel were going to talk about his scheduled retirement in November. That talk never occurred.
“The world lost two beautiful roses, but the impact of those roses, through this frozen moment will last a long time,” Dingle said. “We will never forget them.”
What a wasteful loss of two wonderful lives! All for what? Nothing. RIP to the McDaniels.
