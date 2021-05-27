Want to maximize your home-value? When considering the outside, don’t add a pool – add a treehouse.
That seemingly old-fashioned appurtenance added 2.2 percent to the expected value of homes that have sold recently, according to an analysis of sales data by Zillow.
Other backyard features selling for a premium include Jacuzzi (1.6 percent), swing set (0.8 percent), and pool (0.5 percent).
“Homes with these features are being snatched up even faster, showing the intense competition buyers looking for family friendly features are facing,” says Zillow economic-data analyst Nicole Bachaud. “And while this doesn’t mean sellers should add these features before they list or that these features alone will yield a high return on investment, they should definitely flaunt them if they have them.”
“Location is everything to our buyers with children,” added George Laughton, founder of the Laughton Team in Phoenix. “Homes within walking distance to recreation activities, such as parks and pools, are a high priority for home shopping families. Cul-de-sacs and quiet streets are also in high demand for kids to have a safe place to play and make friends.”
Outdoor family-friendly features help homes sell more quickly than indoor ones, showing the high demand families place on outdoor space. Listings mentioning a back yard sold 5.2 days faster than expected, and homes featuring a sandbox (4.5 days quicker) and playground (2.5 days) also sold more quickly.
More evidence to not let the Democrats in the Federal government led by Californians who live no where near you destroy single family zoning. Every family should have a large enough yard to contain several tree houses. Especially those less fortunate due to their race/class/gender.
