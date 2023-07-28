Fairfax County police have charged a Reston resident in the robbery of a 66-year-old woman near a Metro bus stop.
On Monday evening, the victim struck up a conversation with the suspect on a bus near the Hunter Woods shopping center in Reston. After exiting the bus about 8:20 p.m, she sat on a bench in the 11000 block of North Shore Drive and the suspect sat next to her, then robbed her of her wallet, police said in a news release.
"A physical struggle occurred between the victim and a suspect, at which time the suspect ran from the scene and was not located," the release said. The victim was not injured.
Detectives later identified a 38-year-old Reston resident with the legal name James David Freeman in connection with the robbery, police said. The suspect identifies as Jasmine Freeman and Kelly Freeman, according to the release.
Freeman was arrested without issue on Wednesday and held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-478-0904.