A Leesburg man accused of killing an Ashburn woman in December has been returned to Loudoun County after his arrest in Dubai.
Furqan Syed, 40, of Leesburg, fled the country four days after the Dec. 30 murder of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode in her home, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. Loudoun detectives coordinated with INTERPOL and the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend Syed in Dubai.
He was returned to the United States on Thursday and is jailed without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder, entering a residence with intent to commit murder, shooting in the commission of murder, and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies were initially called to the victim's home in the 23200 block of Connie Marie Terrace before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, after a family member found the victim unresponsive inside. Goode was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.
On Jan. 21, Abdul Waheed, 54, of Leesburg, was charged with accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in the case. The sheriff's office said Waheed drove Syed to and from Goode's home.
Detectives said there was a connection between the suspects and victim, but did not elaborate.
