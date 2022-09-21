Police say they have a suspect in custody in a bank robbery Wednesday evening on Marblestone Drive outside Lake Ridge.
The robber passed a threatening note to a teller at the Wells Fargo at 12711 Marblestone Drive near the Prince William County government center, police reported on Twitter at 6:20 p.m.
The robber was soon found and arrested, police said.
No other details have been released. Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(1) comment
Lake Ridge and Woodbridge used to be two different places. Now they are not. Both are Hoodridge.
