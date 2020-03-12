A suspected case of COVID-19 was reported at the Walgreens in Bealeton on Thursday, leading to the store closing and a frenzy of on social media. The suspected case turned out to be a false alarm.
"While we were looking into this situation, in accordance with our established protocols and CDC guidance, we temporarily closed the store and notified the county public health department," said Walgreens spokesman Phil Caruso.
Two health-related businesses in Fauquier reported on their Facebook pages that a confirmed case of coronavirus had shut down the Walgreens, leading to some panic and a lot of questions from residents in the area.
Those posts have since been removed.
In light of what happened, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office reminds residents to stay with valid news sources for local updates.
"While this pandemic is affecting Virginia and the governor earlier declared a state of emergency in Virginia, Fauquier County Government agencies have confirmed with local health sources and the Virginia Department of Health that there is NO confirmed coronavirus case in Fauquier County," the sheriff's office said in a Thursday evening Facebook post.
The Walgreens store will resume normal operations Friday.
