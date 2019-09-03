A suspected lightning strike damaged a home outside Dale City on Monday night, one of several reports of house fires as strong thunderstorms rolled through.
Fire crews arrived in the 4300 block of Decatur Drive and arrived to find fire showing from the two-story home.
The fire was contained to the upper levels. No injuries were reported.
The other alarms throughout the county were either small fires or false alarms.
