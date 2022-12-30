An off-duty police officer helped take down a suspected serial bank robber Wednesday after a heist at a Reston Wells Fargo.
Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, Maryland, faces bank robbery charges in Fairfax and Prince William counties and “detectives believe Hunter [was] involved in multiple bank robberies in the National Capital region,” Fairfax police said in a news release.
He was arrested after a robbery just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1498 North Point Village Center in Reston. The robber implied he had a firearm and passed a note demanding cash, Fairfax police said. He left the bank and fled the area in a Mercedes sedan. Officers saturated the area and monitored exits of the local highways.
An off-duty officer heard the sirens and began monitoring his radio. The officer then saw the Mercedes turn down Lincoln Lane in Tysons, but the vehicle did not exit. The off-duty officer coordinated other officers to the location. Hunter was found slouched inside the vehicle and was taken into custody, the release said.
In Fairfax, he was charged with one count of robbery and held without bond. The money was recovered and no firearm was found.
On Thursday, detectives in Prince William County charged Hunter in connection with a Nov. 19 robbery at the Bank of America at 8501 Sudley Road in Manassas and an Oct. 4 robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in Manassas, the agency said in a news release.
Detectives in both counties are coordinating with local and federal partners for further charges.
It took a Fairfax bank robbery and FCPD to catch this Prince William 2x thief.
Nope, it was just plain luck that the off duty PO saw the suspect's vehicle.
