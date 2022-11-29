Police are searching for suspects in a Monday evening armed robbery and shooting in the Southbridge area of Woodbridge.
Police were called to the 17200 block of Wayside Drive at 6:13 p.m. after a 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were robbed in the parking lot of a local business.
The victims were approached by "multiple masked individuals" who demanded property, which led to a struggle, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
"At one point, one of the suspects fired multiple rounds, which struck the male victim," Carr said.
The suspects then dispersed on foot and in a vehicle. The victim was driven to an area hospital before police arrived where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.
While checking Wayside Drive, officers saw a man matching the description of one of the suspects exit a wooded area and get into the vehicle that matched the description provided to police.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver ignored the emergency equipment and continued driving south on U.S. 1, Carr said.
After a short distance, the vehicle turned onto Chesapeake Drive where it struck two parked vehicles before coming to a stop.
"The occupants of the vehicle continued to ignore the officers' commands and fled on foot," Carr said.
A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area, but the robbers were not found. Shell casings were located in the parking lot.
No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
The suspects were last seen wearing masks and dark-colored clothing.
(1) comment
Of course they got away. Police are afraid to get into confrontations with suspects because if one or more of the suspects were injured local newsies woukd jump all over the police. This news outlet just made a big deal about a lawsuit over a non-existent historic cemetery.
