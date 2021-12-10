If you were stuck in traffic on Interstate 95 northbound near Garrisonville this afternoon, here's what happened, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office:
"Deputies responded to I-95 North near the 141.4 mile marker for a reckless driver that crashed. The initial investigation revealed the white SUV left the roadway at a high speed into the construction zone and overturned. The driver got out and began disrobing in the roadway.
He was completely nude when deputies arrived. He surrendered peacefully and has been transported to the hospital for evaluation. The roadway was closed for approximately 20 minutes, but is now open. The male driver did not appear to have any major injuries."
