Police are investigating after an officer on patrol discovered a spray painted swastika and other vandalism on a Prince William Parkway overpass last week.
The officer spotted the graffiti while traveling northbound on the parkway approaching Lucasville Road on Feb. 2 at 10:51 a.m.
The vandalism included a spray painted swastika and numbers visible to motorists on Prince William Parkway, county police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The drawings did not appear to contain any threats.
Police notified the Virginia Department of Transportation to have the images removed and no additional markings have been reported in the area.
