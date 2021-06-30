Prince William County police are investigating after the license plates of five vehicles were vandalized with marker drawings that included swastikas.
The case was reported to police on Monday at 6:45 p.m. Officers found that five different vehicles in the 5200 block of Aetna Springs Road off Hoadly Road were vandalized between Saturday and Monday evening.
Drawings in marker on the license plates included swastikas and inappropriate language, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The words did not contain any threats and did not appear to target anyone specific in the neighborhood, she said. Owners were able to remove the vandalism without causing permanent damage.
Detectives are investigating all possible motives as the investigation continues, Carr said.
