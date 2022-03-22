Two swastikas were spray painted on barrier walls along Prince William Parkway near Cloverhill Road over the weekend, police said.
On Saturday at 10:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate the vandalism and found the two swastika symbols and numbers spray painted on two separate sound barrier walls visible to motorists traveling on the parkway, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The drawings did not appear to contain any threats, and the Virginia Department of Transportation was notified to remove the images. No additional markings were reported.
(1) comment
I'm not worried, MS-13 will take care of them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.