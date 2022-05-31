Police are investigating after swastikas, vulgar language and inappropriate pictures were drawn on a bathroom stall at Hylton High School in Woodbridge.
Staff notified the school resource officer about the vandalism at 1:05 p.m. on May 24. Police say the graffiti was drawn on the stall sometime between 10 a.m. and noon.
"The drawings did not appear to contain any threats and school personnel removed the images. No additional markings in the area have been reported," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
