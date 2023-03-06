Remember the excitement and anticipation after Charlie found the final golden ticket in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”? Ever wish a Candy Land game board could come to life?
Candy lovers will be able to immerse themselves in the sweet stuff, now that Candytopia will open later this month, in Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Candy lovers will be able to immerse themselves in the sweet stuff, now that Candytopia will open later this month, in Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County, Virginia. (Courtesy Candytopia/YouTube)
Its originators call it an “outrageously interactive candy wonderland,” with 16,000 square feet of 14 different interactive environments — each suitable for social media moments, of course.
Sculptures, paintings and other displays are made entirely of jelly beans, gummy bears, gumballs, licorice, rock candy and sour worms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.