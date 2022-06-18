Police are investigating the Saturday afternoon death of a swimmer at Leesylvania State Park.
The man, who police have not identified, was pulled from the water near the boating docks at the park on the Potomac River off Neabsco Road.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
"At this time, there are no indications of foul play or need for public concern," the police department said on Twitter.
