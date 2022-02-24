Taking a Polar Plunge in the cold Potomac

The Prince William County Police Department encouraged more than 200 participants to endure a little bit of pain while making a significant improvement in the lives of Virginia’s Special Olympics athletes during Polar Plunge 2022 at Leesylvania State Park on Saturday.
Ellen Head, senior director of development for Special Olympics Virginia, said the annual event has been held for 20 years and helps fund the free programs at Special Olympics. About $85,000 was raised at this year’s event.
After teams and individuals spent weeks raising money, they gathered on the Potomac River beach with a party atmosphere, complete with live music, food trucks, law enforcement displays and warm tents. Then they waded into the shallow water, high-fived police safety divers at the perimeter and returned to shore.
With one of the divers reporting a water temperature of 37 degrees, wading 30 yards and returning to the beach and the cheering onlookers was a memorable moment. And it lasted longer than you might think, said Katie Berg, from Alexandria who lost her footing and fell face-first into the frigid water.
“It couldn’t have been that cold, because I can’t feel anything,” she said afterward with a laugh.
1st Sgt. William Franks of the Prince William Police Department said all the money raised goes toward the athletes, health care, equipment, coaches, travel and uniforms.
“We're pretty proud to have everybody out here,” Franks said. “It's a great turnout and the weather's actually gotten warmer since this morning.”
Rick Jeffrey, president of Special Olympics Virginia noted that over the years, the event has raised over $12 million for Special Olympics. He also thanked the special athletes and parents participating in the day’s events.
“This program is about respect,” he said. “It’s about inclusion and it’s about unity.”
