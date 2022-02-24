Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taking a Polar Plunge in the cold Potomac

  • Updated
  • 0
Taking a Polar Plunge in the cold Potomac

The Prince William County Police Department encouraged more than 200 participants to endure a little bit of pain while making a significant improvement in the lives of Virginia’s Special Olympics athletes during Polar Plunge 2022 at Leesylvania State Park on Saturday.

Copy of Page 23 Lifestyles Polar Plunge 051.jpg

Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham thanks the more than 200 entrants.

Ellen Head, senior director of development for Special Olympics Virginia, said the annual event has been held for 20 years and helps fund the free programs at Special Olympics. About $85,000 was raised at this year’s event.

After teams and individuals spent weeks raising money, they gathered on the Potomac River beach with a party atmosphere, complete with live music, food trucks, law enforcement displays and warm tents. Then they waded into the shallow water, high-fived police safety divers at the perimeter and returned to shore.

Copy of Page 23 Lifestyles Polar Plunge 104.jpg

Crocs, it turns out, are not the best choice of footwear in the water.

With one of the divers reporting a water temperature of 37 degrees, wading 30 yards and returning to the beach and the cheering onlookers was a memorable moment. And it lasted longer than you might think, said Katie Berg, from Alexandria who lost her footing and fell face-first into the frigid water.

“It couldn’t have been that cold, because I can’t feel anything,” she said afterward with a laugh.

Copy of Page 23 Lifestyles Polar Plunge 119.jpg

A participant in the Polar Plunge reacts to being splashed by friends.

1st Sgt. William Franks of the Prince William Police Department said all the money raised goes toward the athletes, health care, equipment, coaches, travel and uniforms.

“We're pretty proud to have everybody out here,” Franks said. “It's a great turnout and the weather's actually gotten warmer since this morning.”

Copy of Page 23 Lifestyles Polar Plunge 123.jpg

Kim Foster of Alexandria summarizes the cold water with her t-shirt during the Polar Plunge.

Rick Jeffrey, president of Special Olympics Virginia noted that over the years, the event has raised over $12 million for Special Olympics. He also thanked the special athletes and parents participating in the day’s events.

Copy of Page 23 Lifestyles Polar Plunge 079.jpg

Polar plungers Chad Smith (right) and Eric Latcheran sport their plungers after wading into the chilly Potomac River.

“This program is about respect,” he said. “It’s about inclusion and it’s about unity.”

Paul Lara covers the military beat. Reach him at plara@insidenova.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News