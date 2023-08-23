If you’re looking for weekend plans and are a heavy-duty combat vehicle enthusiast, then the Americans in Wartime Experience has the event for you.
The organization’s annual Tank Farm open house in Nokesville will run this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days.
The event at 13906 Aden Road will feature military tanks, armored vehicles, K9 demonstrations, veteran interviews, living history unit displays and reenactments, historical displays, veteran support groups, children’s activities, food vendors, flame thrower demonstrations and more.
As in years past, visitors can check out the lineup of over 50 vehicles with an additional dozen that are demonstrated throughout the weekend. Along with the vehicles on display will be over 200 living historians.
Among the vehicles showcased will be the M18 Tank Destroyer, the fastest armored vehicle of World War II.
The event is designed to raise awareness and funds for the Americans in Wartime Experience museum, which has begun construction off Interstate 95 in Dale City.
The event is open to the public free of charge, but donations and pre-registration are requested at americansinwartime.org/participate/events.
