If you hear rumbling coming from the Nokesville area this weekend, don’t worry.
It’s just the Americans in Wartime Experience’s annual “Tank Farm” event, which will feature over 50 military vehicles on display both Saturday and Sunday.
The open house is held at 13906 Aden Road in Nokesville from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days.
Military tanks and armored vehicles will be on display and some will be driven. Over 200 living historians will help to add context to the event.
Also included are K9 demonstrations, veteran interviews, living history unit displays and reenactments, historical displays, children’s activities and flame thrower demonstrations. Food trucks will be available on site.
The event is open to the public free of charge, but donations and pre-registration are requested. Visit www.americansinwartime.org/open-house-2/ for more information and to register.
The event is part of the Americans in Wartime Experience’s effort to build a museum in the Dale City area of Prince William County. The museum will tell the stories of American men and women who have served in the military from World War I to the present.
