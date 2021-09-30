Austin Ray, a WW II re-enactor from Baltimore, sits atop an M10 3-inch Gun Motor Carriage at the Tank Farm Open House, Saturday. The family event was a fund-raiser for the Americans in Wartime Experience Museum, under construction in Dale City.
Tents, tanks and trucks fill the tank farm at Nokesville, during the open house, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Robert West, from Lewes, Deleware, relaxes beside a Half Track Personnel Carrier at the Tank Farm Open House, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Military re-enactors stroll past a Half Track Personnel Carrier at the Tank Farm Open House, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Austin Ray, a WW II re-enactor from Baltimore, sits atop an M10 3-inch Gun Motor Carriage at the Tank Farm Open House, Saturday. The family event was a fund-raiser for the Americans in Wartime Experience Museum, under construction in Dale City.
Paul Lara
A crew of re-enactors man a WW II-era M-4 tank at the Tank Farm Open house, Saturday. The event, hosted by Americans in Wartime Experience, raised funds for construction of a Dale City Museum.
Paul Lara
Adam Knight, a WW II re-enactor from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, sits atop an M24 Chaffee tank at the Tank Farm Open House, Saturday.
Paul Lara
The Truscheo family, from Culpepper, is shown various different grenades at the Americans in Wartime Experience Open House in Nokesville, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Kayden Hall, 7, from Louisa, Virginia, peers down the barrel of a machine gun at the Tank Farm Open House, Saturday.
Paul Lara
David Bonetti, from Harrisonburg, Pennsylvania, portrays an East German Soldier on a Soviet T34 Medium Tank at Saturday's Tank Farm Open House.
Paul Lara
David Miller, from Wincester, on his horse Sturmish, as he shows the uniform of a German Army cavalry soldier.
Paul Lara
A Rapid Deployment Force Airborne Light Tank rolls past spectators at the Americans in Wartime Experience Open House in Nokesville, Saturday.
Paul Lara
A crew drives an M24 Chaffee tank past the audience at the annual Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Allen Cors, founder, Americans in Wartime Experience, speaks with Victor Angry at the Tank Farm, Sept. 23.
Paul Lara
A rare WW I-era tank on display at the Tank Farm. The team managed to find replacement parts to get it running again after much effort and travel.
Paul Lara
The event is designed to raise awareness and funds for the Americans in Wartime Experience Museum, planned to be built alongside Interstate 95 in Dale City.
The jewel of the 50-plus vehicle collection of Allan Cors, the museum’s founder, is a World War I-vintage tank, which has been restored to operational condition, said Marc Sehring, operations manager of the Tank Farm. Sehring said it was the biggest challenge of them all.
“It’s a lot of maintenance time, chasing gremlins and issues in vehicles, chasing parts all over the world,” Sehring said. “A lot of parts were missing, and it took extensive research to find the parts. I even found a few parts on eBay, which was really surprising. It was a lot of hard sourcing for something built in 1918.”
An estimated 20,000 attendees visited the event Saturday and Sunday, mingling with re-enactors and lining an oval track to watch the pristine war machines roar past.
Cors said he has been interested in military history since childhood and began collecting military guns when he was just 12. His first wheeled purchase was a 1942 Ford-model Jeep in 1982. A few years later, he attended a meeting with military collectors, met someone who collected tanks, and bought his first.
“We got to be good friends,” Cors chuckled, as he stood next to his World War I tank. As his collection grew, he was intent on making them operational. “Over the years I bought 25 truckloads of parts to keep all this stuff running.”
Cors eventually realized that he was more interested in the veterans’ stories than the vehicles.
“The vehicles are just a medium to tell a story with,” he said. “It’s their service that got my attention, and I’m proud to continue to honor those that served and to try to convey to future generations the values they generated by serving their country.”
The intent to grow this into a national museum took a big leap in 2010, when the Hylton family of Prince William County donated a 70-acre site for the facility. CEO Dennis Brant said site landscaping has already begun.
“We will have a final site plan by October, and then we will begin retaining walls for the Landscapes of War,” which will be an interactive experience with the tanks “and begin building within the next 12 to 24 months,” Brant said.
Adam Knight, of Gettysburg, Penn., was dressed as a World War II U.S. Army sergeant and admiring the view from atop an M24 Chafee Light Tank. Knight said it’s been a life-long fascination.
“I grew up loving history, and I started off as a Civil War re-enactor, and then I branched out and developed a love for tanks,” Knight said. “I’ve been doing this for about 12 years now, and I go to 20 or 30 shows every year.”
Brant said the museum will educate the public – especially young people – by telling personal military stories that document the realities of war and the sacrifices made by Americans striving to preserve our freedoms.
“It’s really exciting,” Brant said. “I want to get people back to talking about civics and what our folks in uniform do for us.”
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Real-time social media posts from local businesses and organizations across Northern Virginia, powered by Friends2Follow. To add your business to the stream, email cfields@insidenova.com or click on the green button below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.