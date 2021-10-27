The Virginia Department of Transportation will be performing long-awaited paving of Tanyard Hill Road in Occoquan starting tonight through Friday, weather permitting.
Tanyard Hill Road/Union Street between Old Bridge Road and Commerce Street will be closed to through traffic nightly between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
Those needing to reach properties along Tanyard Hill Road/Union Street will have access; however, local traffic can expect intermittent stoppages lasting up to 15 minutes each.
Through traffic will be detoured via the following routes:
Eastbound: Old Bridge Road, Occoquan Road/Washington Street and Mill Street back to Tanyard Hill Road/Union Street.
Westbound: Commerce Street, Washington Street/Occoquan Road and Old Bridge Road back to Tanyard Hill Road/Union Street.
Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.