Spring breakers visiting the Outer Banks of North Carolina this week have a new place to shop.
Target opened at 1901 N. Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday morning with at least 500 shoppers lined up to get a first look inside. It's the first new big-box retailer on the Outer Banks since Walmart opened in Kitty Hawk in 1993.
Target purchased and remodeled the 30-year-old Kmart store, which survived as the last North Carolina Kmart standing until late 2019, when it finally got the ax from Sears.
“We’re so excited to bring Target and our vision of bringing joy here to the Outer Banks,” store director R.J. Cunningham told the crowd. “Have a great opening day!”
Cunningham came to the Outer Banks from Fredericksburg, where he managed other Target stores.
The new store is larger than most at 120,000-square-feet and features exterior siding made from reclaimed driftwood. Inside, there’s a separate order pickup area, a CVS Pharmacy and an Ulta Beauty section. A Starbucks will open next month.
