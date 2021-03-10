Target is partnering with more than 600 CVS locations nationwide to offer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible guests and team members.
Target already supports CVS-administered vaccinations each year for the flu, shingles and pneumonia, the company said in a news release. For the COVID-19 vaccine, Target will make fitting rooms available to CVS at select stores to host appointments.
Target directs anyone interested in a vaccine to visit CVS.com to check your eligibility and see if there's a participating location near you. On Wednesday evening, all locations in Northern Virginia were fully booked.
Target said it is also supporting public vaccine education efforts like the newly launched Health Action Alliance and the Ad Council's new campaign which focuses on reaching communities of color hit particularly hard during the pandemic.
