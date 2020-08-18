Northern Virginia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is moving from the “critical” phase to the “chronic” phase, and some targeted restrictions may need to be implemented to prevent the virus from spreading further, some of the region’s top elected leaders warned Tuesday.
The number of new daily coronavirus cases in the region has fallen significantly since reaching a peak in late May, but a recent uptick, particularly associated with bars, restaurants and family gatherings, may require tightening some restrictions, said Libby Garvey, chair of the Arlington County Board.
“We’ve got to find a way to enforce things and be surgical about it because we’re going to be living with this for a while,” Garvey said during an online forum presented by chambers of commerce from across the region. “We’re going to have to do things that are hard… I think we’re going to have to come together again and have some tough discussions.”
Arlington recently adopted an ordinance requiring pedestrians to maintain 6 feet of social distancing on streets and sidewalks and imposing a $100 fine on violators. The county has also tried to enforce requirements for social distancing and wearing masks at restaurants, Garvey said. Some businesses are following the guidelines, but others are not.
“We’re getting pretty good compliance when we’re there, but as soon as we leave, everything reverts,” she added.
Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson noted that when Gov. Ralph Northam tightened some restrictions on restaurants and gatherings in the Hampton Roads area of the state in late July, COVID-19 test positivity rates in that region were as high as 15%. Northern Virginia’s positivity rates are below 10% and most of the region's health districts are closer to 5%.
Wilson said the region’s leaders should look at results of contact tracing if reimposing restrictions becomes necessary. He noted that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said tracing has shown family gatherings to be the source of many new outbreaks.
“It’s been the one area that most people are willing to make exceptions to the rules,” Wilson said. “Right now I think folks are doing generally a pretty good job. The last thing we want to do is end up in a position when we are restoring restrictions. That’s going to be devastating for everyone.”
Penny Gross, vice chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and a member of the board of trustees for Inova Health System, said the region’s hospitals were well-prepared for the pandemic. Inova ordered supplies and protective gear as early as January and quickly canceled elective surgeries to clear beds for coronavirus patients.
“If you had to be hospitalized, this was the place to be,” she added.
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said that although the test positivity rate in the Prince William Health District is a little higher than that in the rest of the region, the county has more front-line workers and has effectively identified hot spots. In addition, the two major hospitals in Prince William, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health Systems, have plenty of capacity.
“People may be getting sick, but they’re not ending up in the hospital,” she said.
When Northam indicated he would begin allowing businesses statewide to reopen in mid-May after shutdowns that began in late March, the region’s leaders, working through the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, asked him to delay the reopening in Northern Virginia.
Koran Saines, vice chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, said the ability of the region to work and respond together was pivotal, even though some supervisors from western Loudoun opposed the delayed reopening.
“That was a very tough decision, but it was the right decision to make,” Saines said.
Wheeler, who also faced some pushback from Prince William board members, agreed. “The fact that we came together as a region really helped early on.”
All the leaders said their jurisdictions need more financial help from the federal government, however.
“We cannot cure the economic dislocation this has created,” said Wilson, who added that many small businesses will not survive. “We need the federal government to step up and continue those investments.”
Garvey noted that Arlington used some of its initial federal funds distributed through the CARES Act to help residents pay rent and meet other basic needs.
“We’ve done a great job getting through the critical stage,” she said. “But we can’t print money; we can’t go into debt. We’re going to have to get more funds if we’re going to keep it going. In the long run, which I think we’re going to end up in the chronic stage … if the federal government doesn’t step up we’re going to be in a very tough position.”
The leaders did cite several positive changes that are occurring as the result of the pandemic, including the realization that education can be conducted online, both for children and for workers who may need retraining.
“If anything good can come out of this, it will be innovative ways to instruct our children without those boundaries,” Wheeler said. “The more we do things virtually the more we’ll have opportunities to reach people who need reskilling.”
And Alexandria’s Wilson noted that after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the region benefited from a number of new companies and initiatives developed around national security. He said the same thing could happen after the pandemic.
"We can be the home of some of the public health and resiliency investments that we know are going to happen,” he said.
The forum was moderated by Drew Wilder, a Northern Virginia reporter for NBC-4. It was presented by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce with additional support from the Loudoun, Prince William and Alexandria chambers, along with the Northern Virginia Regional Commission.
(1) comment
[rolleyes]Who to blame? How about Arlington Board of Supervisors Chair Libby Garvey who lives in an actual urban village on Arlington's border with Alexandria and has spent the last 7 1/2 years rubber-stamp approving massive infill social crowding redevelopment elsewhere in the County?
