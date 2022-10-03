In an effort to increase the number of affordable housing units for older adults, the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority issued $8 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds to assist with the development of The Braddock Senior Apartments.
According to a release, the 80 apartment units will serve adults ages 62 years and older with incomes ranging from 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. They will be located on the former site of the Northern Virginia Training Center.
The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) will develop the apartments in the Braddock District, which officials describe as highly cost-burdened.
Virginia Housing will also finance the community through the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.
Housing authority chairman Melissa McKenna said older adults living on a limited income struggle to keep up with rising housing costs.
“And limited options exist for affordable living accommodations near family, friends, care providers, and many other supports and conveniences they have come to rely on,” McKenna said, adding that the development will allow older adults to age in place.
Residents will have access to several amenities, including free high-speed internet, community rooms, a landscaped patio, energy-efficient appliances, a fitness room, in-unit washers and dryers, and supportive bi-lingual services.
President and CEO of the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, Carmen Romero, said the Braddock Senior Apartments are part of a larger effort to respond to the growing needs of seniors across Fairfax County and the greater Washington D.C. region.
“We are thrilled to see Braddock Senior come to life, but we are most excited about the soon-coming benefits, accessibility, comfort, and security its residents will feel.”
