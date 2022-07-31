Taxi? Hail, Yes! Local cab company survives by creating family feeling

It’s no secret that gas prices went through the roof, making it more difficult not only for consumers but also for vehicle-based businesses.
This includes Yellow Cab of Prince William County, which also operates in Stafford County.
Owner and president Tammy Beard, who lives in Stafford, notes that Prince William regulations forbid surge pricing for taxi services – and that Stafford County enjoys a reciprocal arrangement with its neighbor to the north.
Prince William did approve an emergency gas surcharge ordinance for taxi companies until July 13 and is also considering deregulating the sector entirely.
But even with the surcharge, Yellow Cab’s rates remain the same, no matter the time of day, Beard said. This lack of extra tariffs not only gives Yellow Cab an advantage over the bigger firms but also helps to maintain customer loyalty, she added.
Yellow Cab of Prince William is a certified woman-owned small business that has been in Beard’s family for over a generation. Beard’s father, Ira C. “Corky” Cochran, bought two local companies, Radio Cab and Yellow Cab, and merged them under the latter’s name in 1978. At one point the family also owned the Greyhound Commission Agency in Triangle.
While still in her teens, Beard was put to work in the dispatch office during the summer and after school. She has also worked in the company’s payroll department and has changed oil and serviced cars in the years since.
“You name it, we do it,” she said of the necessities of owning a small family business. “Scrub the floors – we do everything.”
During the 1980s, Cochran added to the family’s fleet by purchasing Dale City Taxi, and he moved the outfit’s home base to Woodbridge. Soon thereafter, Cochran decided to hand over the business to his newly married daughter, who by then had a family of her own to support.
Although Cochran died in 2004, Yellow Cab is now employing its third generation of Beard’s family.
“At one time or another, four of my five children have worked here,” Beard said. Her daughter, Monica Gomez, is now the operation’s general manager. “She’s my driver contact person, and she does a little bit of everything.” (Two of Beard’s other children work for the Stafford County school system.)
Yellow Cab does a banner business shuttling customers to Dulles International and Reagan National airports. Many of their other transports are down to Fredericksburg, as well as into Spotsylvania and King George counties. Beard said the operation also helps people get to and from work and school, to court appearances and to medical appointments.
One rather Odyssean customer even asked to be driven to Ontario, Canada – then back again.
“We’ve had several long ones, but that’s our longest,” said Beard of the cross-border, 1,200-mile round trip run that likely ran up a small fortune in interstate tolls alone.
Like most service businesses, Yellow Cab faced a tremendous challenge when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. The company’s human services contract kept it afloat during the scary initial phase of infections that seemed to extend until mass vaccinations became available.
Even though Beard’s Interstate 95 customers have since returned, she says the company is having a new problem not uncommon to many business sectors: a surfeit of unfilled jobs.
“The customers who have come back are coming back, and we need the drivers to come back now,” Beard said, adding that the firm is eager to hire more folks to chauffeur her customers around.
Yellow Cab has an app, which works much like the more familiar ride-hailing varieties. Riders can enter their destination into the app as well as the time and place of pickup, or even schedule one for later in the day. All forms of payment, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, are accepted via the app. Yellow Cab also offers corporate accounts for business customers, as well as student and senior discount packages.
“We’ve had our own apps since before Uber came out,” Beard said. But she added that many cab companies shot themselves in the foot by not adopting a “universal” taxi-hailing app early on, thereby allowing Lyft and Uber a way to siphon away many customers.
“All cab companies are locally owned and operated. There’s no ‘franchise,’” she said.
And Uber and Lyft can’t compete on the personalized service that Yellow Cab provides to its many repeat customers, she added.
“If for some reason we don’t have a cab in the area, we will make sure somebody gets you,” Beard said. “We do not hesitate to call a competitor if it’s a trip that we can’t service” – whether within Stafford or as far as the Great White North.
Running a small business was difficult long before the pandemic, but Beard says that Yellow Cab will continue to press on in the best traditions of entrepreneurship.
“It’s been hard and we’re just trying to keep going,” she said, adding that her business participates in community events around Stafford to connect with neighbors both near and far. “We’re family-owned and operated, [and] we try to make everyone feel like family.”
Eric Althoff is a freelance writer who lives in Stafford County.
This story initially appeared in Stafford Magazine, published by InsideNoVa.
