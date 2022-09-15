A Lake Ridge Middle School teacher was injured Tuesday taking a knife away from a 12-year-old girl who held it to another girl's throat in class.
The school resource officer was called just before 9:30 a.m. for a student who assaulted another student with a knife while on school property, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Police say two 12-year-old girls made arrangements to bring a knife to school that day. The student brought the knife and gave it to the other girl, who then then entered a classroom, brandished the knife and held to another 12-year-old girl's neck.
The teacher quickly intervened and was eventually able to take possession of the knife but suffered multiple cuts to her hands, Carr said.
Staff detained the student who had the knife and contacted the school resource officers. The victim reported minor injuries.
Police charged the girl in the classroom attack with aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding and possession of a weapon on school grounds, Carr said. She was held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
The girl who brought the knife was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and also held at the juvenile detention center.
Restorative justice will dave the day! Hugs for all, no consequences coming, the piece of garbage will be back in 10 days
See, back in MY day (I feel old now), if you had beef with another person, you would arrange for a dust-up after school, at the park, whatever. You would bring your group and they would bring theirs to mediate a fair fight. And you would duke it out and call it a day. That was that. First to tap out/bleed/whatever conditions were set. No weapons.
Now you just get shanked or shot.
