A teacher’s aide at Covington-Harper Elementary School outside Dumfries has been placed on administrative leave after officials say she posted racial slurs on social media.
In a post on her personal Facebook page, the autistic teacher’s aide used a slur to identify people from the Philippines and used the “n” word twice, according to screen grabs sent to InsideNoVa.com. The post is not publicly visible.
“The post is highly offensive and does not represent the inclusive culture of our community. One person, or the action of one person, does not define the culture of Covington-Harper Elementary School,” Principal Ron Whitten said in a Tuesday email to parents and staff.
The post comes as civil unrest ripples through the country over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
“Please know that we are taking this issue very seriously, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated. When we were notified of this post, we began an investigation, which is ongoing. This employee has been placed on administrative leave at this time,” Whitten said.
Covington-Harper Elementary School, on River Heritage Boulevard, is named for long-time educator and Prince William County School Board member Betty Covington and local community leader John Harper, who was the first African-American to serve on the county school board.
Prince William County School Board member Justin Wilk, who represents the Potomac District where Covington-Harper is located, said he supports the swift action of schools officials to address the social media post.
"In these troubled times, I know that there is much more that unites us than divides us, and together as a community, we will ensure a welcoming and safe for every child to thrive in our schools," Wilk said.
“I am saddened and disappointed in this behavior, and I apologize for any distress this may have caused,” Whitten wrote to parents. “I am very proud to be the principal of Covington-Harper Elementary School, and I am committed to maintaining an environment in which our students are celebrated each day for their differences.”
