A teacher's assistant at Washington-Reid Preschool Center near Dumfries faces an assault charge after police allege she stepped on a 5-year-old boy's leg.
The incident happened Tuesday in the gym after Sharon Lee Bryan, a Prince William County schools employee, placed the student on a chair, police said.
"When the student got up from the chair and sat on the ground, the accused stepped on the student’s leg," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Other school staff members were present and reported the incident to school administration who notified police.
The student was not injured and later went home with a family member.
Bryan, 54, of Spring Branch Boulevard in Montclair was charged the next day with assault and battery and released on a summons to appear in court, Carr said.
