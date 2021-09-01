Two Maryland teens have been charged in rash of Prince William County crimes, including one in connection with carjacking a 90-year-old woman at a Woodbridge gas station earlier this year.
During an investigation into several burglaries within Prince William County beginning in February and continuing through July, detectives worked with surrounding jurisdictions to identify two suspects in the cases.
One of them, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with a strong-armed robbery at the Sunoco at 1200 Annapolis Way in Woodbridge on April 21, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim, a 90-year-old woman, was approached by four unknown men about 12:18 p.m. at the pumps. One demanded the victim’s keys and her purse before pushing her to the ground. The four suspects then fled the area in the victim's 2015 Mercedes Benz. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police have not released any information on the three other suspects.
The 15-year-old, from Waldorf, Maryland, was charged with carjacking, robbery, and assault by mob, Carr said. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile.
Then in May, police began investigating a series of burglaries in the Gainesville and Nokesville. On May 18, members of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office located a suspect, identified as Kevin Enrique Valle, 19, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, Carr said.
Prince William detectives obtained arrest warrants for Valle in connection to the burglaries at the Nokesville Superette, Comics and Gaming, Inc., and the Glass City Tobacco Store, Carr said.
He is charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of grand larceny, and one count of petit larceny, Carr said.
All of the burglaries occurred on May 14 and in each case, large rocks were thrown through glass doors and cash registers were stolen.
