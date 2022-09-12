Detectives have charged a 17-year-old Woodbridge boy in connection with a July 20 shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.
The teen, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was served warrants Monday at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center, where he was already being held on unrelated charges, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. He was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.
Police are still trying to identify a second shooter and a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction is still available.
On July 20, police were called to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road in the Georgetown Village community at 6:42 p.m. and arrived to find 21-year-old Brian Darnell Marshall II suffering gunshot wounds.
Officers provided first aid until rescue workers arrived but Marshall died later at an area hospital, police said. A 26-year-old man was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the victims and a third man were standing outside on the sidewalk when two men appeared from a nearby alley and immediately began shooting towards the three before fleeing on foot. Several vehicles were also struck during the encounter, Perok said.
Video surveillance from a neighboring house shows the gunmen as they approached the victims between two rows of townhomes. Multiple gunshots can be heard before the suspects initially flee on foot and are then seen by witnesses getting into a gold-colored SUV, possibly a Mercedes.
No other injuries were reported. The case was Prince William County's ninth homicide of the year.
