A teenager has been charged in a shooting and stabbing that killed two people and left two others injured in Fairfax County on Monday afternoon.
Police say what happened was drug-related.
Fairfax County police said that a 17-year-old was charged Tuesday with robbery resulting in the shooting death of Jonas Skinner, 20, of Ashburn, and the stabbing death of Braden Deahl, 18, of Arlington.
Skinner was found in the laundry of an apartment building on the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane on Monday. Deahl was found in the parking lot, along with two other people who have also been stabbed. Police say Skinner was declared dead at the scene, while Deahl was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Washington-Liberty High School Principal Tony Hall said in a tweet that the school is deeply saddened by the passing of student Braden Deahl.
First reported by ARLnow, Deahl was a soccer player committed to play at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
The two other victims had injuries that were not life-threating — one, a juvenile, is still in the hospital, a Fairfax County police news release said.
Police said that officers found a “significant amount” of marijuana, and they believe that it is connected to the killings. They said all involved know each other and what happened was not random.
Police said they anticipate more announcements in the case, and they are asking anyone with information to call them at 703-246-7800.
comments
I would bet the entire TSP account of the Educated Patriot and MB MB that they live no where near an area that looks like the picture at the top of this article.
I have a military pension and a 401K. I bet not even your house would be equal to the value of either one. Swamp? I have found the people who hate the Federal Government, don't know how to leverage the $4+ Billion dollars that comes out of there every year. Nor are they often qualified to work for Uncle Sam or one of its many consultants/contractors.
For those who think NoVA is becoming a "crime infested liberal hellhole" I am more than happy to set you up with a realtor. No one is forced to live in one of the richest parts of the Country. Your NoVA home equity will go far in conservative utopias like Clay County, KY or McDowell, WV.
[ban]
Sounds like you equate “living in one of the richest parts of the country” with quality of life. Sad. As for utopia, I don’t think it exists anywhere except in a book.
Yes. Money and quality of life highly correlate. Currently rural America is not only seeing the highest rates of poverty, but also the lowest life expectancy in America. Even lower than the poorest inner city areas.
Yes, you can buy a nice place in Clay County, Kentucky for cheap: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/304-Fox-Hollow-Rd-Manchester-KY-40962/115288272_zpid/
Like most lefties, you are not as educated as you think. You compare a National Capital suburb (that brings in $billions of tax dollars from every corner of the country) to one of the poorest counties in the country. Clay County in Kentucky has no significant natural resources other than coal, which lefties hate and have declared war on. But, you are less likely to be murdered there than in many neighborhoods around the DC region, including Woodbridge and Dumfries. Fairfax is working on it as this article points out.
The more educated tend to lean left, and it's been proven time and time again.
NoVA has no significant resources. Nor does Cary, NC, Weston, MA, Manhattan, NY , etc to name other wealthy communities. And the violent crime rate is higher in Clay County than Fairfax. You are entitled to your own opinion, not your own facts.
I enjoy reading when you comment setting these dummies right. So many come on here and speak out their a**.
Life must be boring then eh?
