A Dumfries teenager has been charged in last year's murder of a Woodbridge man found shot to death in his car.
On Nov. 12 at 5:35 a.m., officers were called to the area of Williamstown and Old Triangle roads after "multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
When officers arrived, they found a car near Morgan Court that had been struck by gunfire and Demetrious Levar Graham, 44, of Woodbridge dead with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat, Perok said.
Video surveillance captured the gunman wearing no shirt with his face covered walking along the sidewalk. He is then seen firing multiple rounds towards the man’s vehicle as it drove by. The suspect fled on foot, and the vehicle continued moving across the roadway before striking a parked vehicle and coming to rest.
This week, detectives identified and linked a suspect, who was a juvenile at the time, to the fatal shooting. The investigation revealed the suspect sought out the victim after a dispute at a nearby home involving a family member, Perok said.
On May 17, detectives obtained warrants charging the teen with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. His name was not released because he was a juvenile at the time of the crime.
On May 18, he was served the charges when he appeared in court on an unrelated matter, Perok said.
No other suspects or involved parties are being sought in connection with this case.
I'm glad they caught this evil punk. I have no idea what his beef was with Mr. Graham, but whatever it was, it wasn't worth killing him over. Mr. Graham was a United States Marine veteran who served his country proudly. Williams Funeral Home in Camden, Arkansas has a very nice video tribute to him: https://www.williamsfuneralhomecamden.com/obituary/demetrious-graham
