A 16-year-old Manassas boy has been charged in an August bomb threat at the Jewish temple Congregation Ner Shalom.
Police were called to the temple at 14010 Spriggs Road on Aug. 21 at 6:17 p.m. after a threatening message was left on the temple's voicemail, including inappropriate language and the threat of a bomb, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
A police K-9 responded and searched the area, but no bombs were found.
Following their investigation, police on Monday charged the 16-year-old with threats to bomb, Carr said. His name was not released because he's a juvenile.
(1) comment
Religion of peace teen was just trying to Coexist with his neighbors again...
