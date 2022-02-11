A 15-year-old Dumfries boy was arrested Thursday morning after police received a tip that he brought a gun to school at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge.
The school resource officer, after learning of the tip at 8:40 a.m., found the boy in the school, but the teen refused to cooperate and a brief struggle over his backpack ensued, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The school resource officer was eventually able to take possession of the backpack, where a firearm was located inside, Carr said. The teen was taken into custody, and the SRO took possession of the firearm. No injuries were reported.
Carr said the weapon was never brandished towards other students or wasn't part of any active threat.
The teen was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and was held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
