Police have charged a 14-year-old boy with bringing three knives and brass knuckles to Unity Reed High School in Manassas last week.
On Feb. 9 at 11 a.m., staff notified a school resource officer working at the school at 8820 Rixlew Road that a student was possibly in possession of multiple weapons.
The SRO and school security found the student and located three knives and brass knuckles in his possession, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The SRO determined that none of the weapons were displayed or part of any active threat to other students, faculty, or staff, Carr said.
Police charged the teen with possession of a weapon on school grounds.
