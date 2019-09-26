A 14-year-old boy faces charges after brandishing an airsoft gun near a bus stop in Stafford County on Thursday morning.
Deputies were called to Town and Country Drive and Clint Lane about 7:40 a.m. for a report of a juvenile with a firearm near a bus stop, The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
When they arrived, deputies saw the teen holding a gun with an orange tip. The gun was determined to be an airsoft gun which shoots BBs.
The teen is not a Stafford County public schools student, the sheriff's office said.
The teen faces a charge of brandishing a firearm. The case remains under investigation.
"We would like to thank the public for quickly contacting the Sheriff’s Office to alert us to the incident," the Facebook post read. "We always encourage residents to report suspicious behavior to law enforcement—If You See Something, Say Something."
