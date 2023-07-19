A teenager was killed and four other people are in the hospital after a Tuesday night crash in Burke.
The crash happened outside the Burke Centre Shopping Center just after 9 p.m., according to Fairfax County police. Officers said four teenagers in a Kia sedan were exiting the shopping center when it collided with a Cadillac traveling along Burke Centre Parkway.
Three of the teenagers and an adult occupant in the other car were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. A spokesperson for the department confirmed the death of one teen at the scene of the crash and said an investigation is ongoing.
“Detectives do believe that speed was likely a factor in this crash,” department spokesperson Lt. James Curry said during a media update.
Burke Center Parkway was closed for about six hours, in both directions, while police completed their investigation.
