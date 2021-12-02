Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl reported being pulled into the woods in Lake Ridge as she was walking with friends Tuesday evening.
Police were notified at 8:14 p.m. about the incident, which the teen reported happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of Mohican Road near Lake Ridge Middle School.
The victim told officers she was walking with friends when, at one point, she separated from the group.
As the victim walked by a nearby wooded area, a stranger reportedly grabbed the victim’s arm and pulled her into the woods, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
During the encounter, the man put his hand on the victim’s mouth, Perok said. As the victim’s friends began to call out for her, the man let go of the victim and fled further into the woods.
After rejoining the group, the victim did not disclose the encounter to her friends and continued home where police were contacted later that evening, Perok said.
Officers spoke to the friends who accompanied the victim, none of which reported seeing the suspect or hearing the encounter, Perok said. The victim was not injured during the incident. The investigation continues.
The victim described the man as Hispanic with shoulder-length black hair and last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with writing down the right sleeve, jeans, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
