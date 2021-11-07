A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car Friday night crossing Old Bridge Road at Woodbridge High School.
Police say the driver of a 2013 Mini Cooper was traveling westbound on Old Bridge Road approaching the intersection of Antietam Road when the 15-year boy and another individual were walking southbound across Old Bridge from Antietam towards Woodbridge High School within a crosswalk.
"The driver of the Mini Cooper appears to have had a green light as the vehicle approached the intersection," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in an email.
The was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center. His condition was unknown Sunday.
The 21-year-old female driver of the Mini Cooper remained at the scene and there were no indications of speed or driver impairment, Perok said.
The investigation continues.
Last month, a 13-year-old Prince William County Public Schools student died after being struck by a car on Route 15 in Haymarket near Battlefield High School, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.