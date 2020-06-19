A 16-year-old boy suffered a non-life-threatening injury Thursday from a shark off Cape Hatteras National Seashore on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
The bite occurred about 4 p.m. Local authorities notified Cape Hatteras National Seashore park rangers that the teen from Oak Ridge, N.C. was being treated at a medical facility in Nags Head for an apparent shark bite injury. The bite occurred in the ocean near Ramp 25, 2.5 miles south of the village of Salvo on Hatteras Island.
A park ranger drove to the medical facility and interviewed the family of the injured teen, who reported that the incident occurred approximately 25 feet offshore while the 16-year-old was jumping over waves on a sandbar.
The boy was treated for his injury and released from the medical facility Thursday evening.
