A June 3 fight at Freedom High School in Woodbridge sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital.
The incident happened just before 1 p.m. at the school on Neabsco Mills Road when the 15-year-old victim and a 17-year-old male student got into an altercation in the hallway. The suspect punched the victim before he was kicked in the head multiple times, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
School staff separated the two, but then two other students, a 15-year-old boy and another 17-year-old boy, began striking the victim. Staff eventually separated everyone involved, Carr said.
The victim initially received treatment from the school nurse before being taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries later that day.
Police, calling the case an "assault by mob," determined that everyone involved knew each other.
After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action against two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, Carr said. The case will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.
