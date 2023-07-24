A 17-year-old boy showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound July 22 after leaving a blood trail at a Woodbridge apartment complex.
Police were called to investigate shots fired about 5:17 p.m. on Wasp Way in the Woodbridge Station Apartments and arrived to find shell casings and a blood trail.
As officers were searching the area for a possible victim or other parties involved, a 17-year-old boy arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a release.
"The juvenile initially stated the injury was accidental, self-inflicted and became uncooperative," Carr said. "Evidence at the scene and witness accounts refute the juvenile’s claim."
Surveillance footage from the area showed the juvenile walking with a second individual before both parties got into a white SUV and left the area, Carr said.
The incident does not appear to be random and police are still looking for the second person seen in the surveillance video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.